Scattered storms may develop during the day Thursday, ahead of an approaching cold front. Some of these storms could become severe. The main event still appears to be a linear complex of storms along the rapidly advancing front. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible hazards tomorrow afternoon and evening. This line of storms will push east, impacting East Texas during the evening hours when the greatest threat for severe weather will occur. Stay weather aware and have multiple, reliable methods to receive warnings on Thursday. Know where to shelter BEFORE a warning is issued!