After a stormy end to the week, your weekend looks quiet with breezy, warm, and dry. Humidity will be low with highs Saturday in the 70s, to between the mid 70s and lower 80s on Sunday. Southerly winds 10 to 15 mph each will become gusty Saturday night and Sunday. Lows will be primarily in the low to mid 40s Saturday morning, to between the mid 40s and lower 50s Sunday morning.