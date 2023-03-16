Gusty conditions are expected to continue through Friday afternoon. Secure lightweight outdoor objects so they do not blow away! Sustained winds between 15-25 mph are expected, though speeds up tor 30 mph will be possible at times. Gusts today will range from 35-45 mph, while the first half of Friday will observe gusts between 35-40 mph. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s. Make sure you cover your flowers and plants tonight as lows drop into the 30s across Central Texas.