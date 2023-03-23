The weekend will start off with highs in the 60s and 70s. Low chances for showers will be possible in the southeast on Sunday. After a cold front moves through Sunday into Monday, a warm up is expected across the region mid-late next week with highs in the 70s and 80s on Thursday. Another low chance for showers and storms will be possible over the latter half of next week. Make sure to check back throughout the upcoming weekend and next week for any changes to the forecast!