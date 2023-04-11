Warm and mostly sunny weather will continue for the next couple days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s. Patchy fog is possible this morning, mainly across Central Texas and isolated storms are possible late tomorrow afternoon across the southeast. After a mostly sunny and pleasant day on Thursday, clouds and wind speeds will be on the increase Friday. Thunderstorms will be possible across East Texas Friday evening. There may be additional showers and storms on Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. A sunny Sunday will follow with seasonal temperatures.