For your extended outlook, we’ll warm up again through Friday behind a cold front on Wednesday. However, the warmer weather will be brief, as another strong cold front is expected to arrive Friday and will bring additional chances for showers and storms. There could be a threat for severe weather mainly west of I-35 and south of US- 287. Large hail and isolated damaging wind gusts are the main threats. Cooler weather is expected behind the front on Saturday, with another warm up expected as we head into the late weekend and early next week.