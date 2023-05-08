Very warm, humid, breezy, and at times wet weather is expected early this week, especially on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs well into the 80s. A cut-off upper system over South-Central and Southeast Texas will bring increasing rain and storm chances on Tuesday. Severe weather not expected, but Central Texas may see localized very heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late in the day and into Tuesday evening.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now