A weak area of low pressure will move northward across the region over the next 24 hours, bringing rain chances Wednesday. The best chance of rain should be over Central Texas today but will expand northward towards the Red River late Wednesday. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain, but the overall severe weather threat appears low at this time. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now