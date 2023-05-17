Thursday highs reaching into the mid to upper 80s. Some locations may breach the low 90s. Patchy fog may be possible going into Thursday morning before daybreak.

Thunderstorm chances will return late Friday with the next cold front. The front (and chances for storms) will arrive along the Red River by early afternoon, the I-20 corridor around evening rush hour, and across Central Texas late Friday evening and overnight Friday night. Some storms may become severe with large hail and damaging winds. Widespread flooding is not expected, but a few spots may experience minor flooding due to locally heavy rain in the stronger storms. We will continue to gather new data as it arrives, so check back for updates whenever you can.