A cold front will move through North and Central Texas on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop during the afternoon. A few of these storms will be severe with mainly hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Storm chances will diminish late in the evening as the front moves into Central Texas.

After the cold front on Friday expect cooler than normal temperatures over the weekend, with temperatures then slowly rising back to near-normal values over the first half of the week. Low chances for showers and storms are possible beginning Tuesday.