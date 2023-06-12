Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday and Wednesday. Storms that develop on Tuesday will have the potential to become severe. Frequent lightning, hail, and damaging winds will be the primary hazards. The main window of concern is generally between 3 PM and 10 PM.

Early summer heat continues this week with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid 90s to lower 100s with heat index values reaching 100-110 degrees. Take all necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water, if possible take frequent breaks in the A/C , and avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day!