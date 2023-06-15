A Heat Advisory is in effect from this afternoon to 8 PM Saturday. High temperatures will range in the 90s to the 100s, with heat indices anywhere from 105 to 100+. Remember to stay hydrated, limit time outside during peak heating, and if you must be outdoors, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Additional storms are possible Saturday evening and overnight. Some may become severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. There is still some uncertainty, so continue to check back in the coming days for new details as they become available.