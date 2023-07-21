Temperatures will briefly return to more seasonable values this weekend behind a weak cold front. The front will bring a slight chance of storms to Central Texas, but severe weather is not expected. The front will fall apart on Sunday, but a slight chance of thunderstorms will continue south of I-20. Hot temperatures will continue next week across the region next week with heat index values between 105-110 each afternoon. The hot conditions are likely to persist through the end of the week.

Keep your loved ones safe during the heat of the summer by practicing good heat safety routines. These include drinking plenty of water, wearing light-colored and loose fitting clothing, spending time in an air conditioned building and/or in the shade, and NEVER leaving people or pets in a closed car.