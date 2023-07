Temperatures will hit or exceed 100 for most of the forecast area on Tuesday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas along and west of a line from Bonham to Hillsboro to Lampasas.

There’s no relief in sight with regards to the above normal temperatures and dry conditions across North and Central Texas. Make sure you’re staying hydrated as the risk for heat related illnesses remains high. Fire danger will remain elevated along and west of I- 35 where the hottest and driest conditions will occur.