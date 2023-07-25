Wednesday will be much of the same as the days before, with hot and dry conditions persisting. Expect high temperatures in the mid 90s to around 105 degrees, with max heat index values generally in the triple digits. The Heat Advisory remains in effect until 9 PM Wednesday.

Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue into next week with afternoon temperatures as high as 106 degrees across much of Central Texas. Continue to practice the suggested heat safety guidelines to avoid heat-related illnesses!