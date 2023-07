The “rinse-and-repeat” forecast for hot and dry conditions continues through the end of the work week. Afternoon highs are expected to peak in the mid 90s to near 106 degrees across much of Central Texas both Thursday and Friday afternoon.

As hot and dry conditions persist, an elevated fire weather concern remains across areas near and west of I-35 each afternoon into early next week. Make sure to practice fire safety and avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts!