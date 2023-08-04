Areas west of the I-35 corridor are under a Red Flag Warning again this afternoon. An elevated fire threat will continue east of I-35. Avoid all outside burning and welding!

The Excessive Heat Warning will continue through Friday across much of North Texas. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect for Central Texas.

Hot and dry conditions will persist through the weekend. Make sure you’re taking the necessary precautions to avoid heat related illnesses. In addition, the threat for wildfire starts will continue to be elevated to critical late week into the weekend.

During hot weather, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged in ways you may not expect. When your body heats up too rapidly or when too much fluid or salt is lost through dehydration or sweating, you may experience a heat-related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Stay Weather-Ready by learning the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses.