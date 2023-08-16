An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of Central Texas from noon Thursday through 9 PM Friday. High temperatures will be at or above 104 degrees!

Excessive heat will remain in the forecast through Sunday with triple digit high temperatures and heat index values. Along with the heat will come an elevated fire threat across the entire region with a high potential for new fire starts. However, wind speeds across much of the region should stay light enough to keep the fire threat slightly below critical levels. Locations west of I-35 may reach critical levels if wind speeds are higher than currently expected. Remember to practice both heat and fire safety through the weekend.