Excessive heat will continue Friday through Tuesday with triple digit high temperatures and heat index values. Along with the heat will come an elevated fire threat across the entire region with a high potential for new fire starts. The only rain possible will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms across portions of Central Texas Tuesday. Remember to practice both heat and fire safety through early next week.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now