Temperatures will continue to climb and remain hot into the weekend, with many locations seeing temperatures near, or even slightly above, 110 degrees. Heat index values will stay close to actual temperatures for most locations. The main exception will be eastern Central Texas where humidity will remain slightly higher, resulting in heat index values in excess of 110 degrees for some locations. Protect you and your loved ones from the heat by staying hydrated and limiting time outdoors. The fire weather threat will remain elevated, so be sure to avoid any activities that may start grass fires.