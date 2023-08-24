An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from now through 9 PM Friday for temperatures up to 108 and/or heat indices up to 112 degrees. Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, avoiding excess time outdoors during the heat of the day, and knowing the signs of heat illness.

A hot weekend is expected with triple digit heat. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. A weak cold front will move across the region early next week, cooling temperatures and bringing a slightly better chance of showers and storms. The best chance for storms will be on Monday afternoon.