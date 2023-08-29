Seasonably hot and dry weather with highs primarily between 95 and 100 degrees can be expected through Thursday. North to northeast winds of 10 to 15 MPH will continue through Wednesday. Winds will shift to the east on Thursday, with speeds around 10 MPH. Despite the weakening winds, the fire weather threat will remain elevated due to hot and dry weather along with parched vegetation.
