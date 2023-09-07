Chances for showers and storms will linger through the weekend. Some storms on Friday and into Saturday morning could become severe, with gusty winds and hail the main threats. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings! However, relief from the heat is on the way! Expect temperatures to cool off over the weekend, with high temperatures in the 90s expected region-wide by Sunday.
