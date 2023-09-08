If storms develop this afternoon, they have the potential to become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts the main hazard. However, hail up to 1 inch in diameter and frequent lightning are also possible. Main window of concern is after 5 PM through the evening and overnight hours. Elsewhere, especially west of I-35, will likely remain rain/storm-free until Saturday.
