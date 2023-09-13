Rain chances will increase later tonight and into Thursday as another round of showers and thunderstorms pushes into North and Central Texas from the west. The highest rain chances will occur during the Thursday morning commute, so drive carefully and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible along/south of the I-20 corridor where rain totals could approach 1 to 2 inches by Thursday afternoon.
