Periodic chances for rain will continue into the weekend across much of North and Central Texas. The best potential for greater than 1 inches of additional rainfall through Sunday will be confined to areas west of I-35. The highest rain chances will be late Friday into Saturday afternoon. Drive carefully on wet roadways and ALWAYS turn around, don’t drown!
