Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across North Texas Thursday afternoon with the best chances near the Red River. By Thursday night, a complex of thunderstorms may move into the region from the north/northwest. Some storms on Thursday and overnight into Friday could become strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail the main hazards. If you are in the highlighted area, consider securing any loose objects that can be blown around in the wind and continue to check back for new details as they become available.