Unseasonable heat and humidity continues Saturday with temperatures climbing into the 90s to lower 100s with triple digit heat index values expected region-wide. Scattered thunderstorms developing to our west may move into North Texas during the afternoon and evening. A few strong to marginally severe storms are possible, mainly north of I-20, capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now