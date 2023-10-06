Enjoy the beautiful fall weather this weekend! Saturday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s beneath mostly clear skies and modest NE winds around 5-10 mph. Calm winds, clear skies, and dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the 40s region-wide Saturday night. After a cool start, temperatures will climb into the mid 70s to mid 80s Sunday afternoon.