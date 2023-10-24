The next round of rain will arrive across the western counties during the day Wednesday. Showers and storms will be slow to move east, and may not reach the I-35 corridor until around sunset Wednesday. Some good rainfall totals will be the result, and locally heavy rain may cause flooding in some areas. The best chances for heavy rain will be along and west of I-35 Wednesday and Wednesday night. The map on the bottom left shows the chances of receiving 2 or more inches of rain during the 48-hour period from tonight through early Thursday.