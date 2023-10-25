A slow-moving storm system will produce heavy rain, which may lead to flash flooding and/or river flooding across the region now through Thursday morning. A few severe storms will be possible as well. Both the severe threat and flooding threat will be highest along and west of I-35 this afternoon through tonight. However, there may still be localized flooding and strong storms east of I-35 overnight into Thursday. Remember to keep up with the latest weather forecast and any watches/warnings for your area.
