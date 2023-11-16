A fast-moving disturbance will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the region late Sunday into Sunday night followed by a strong cold front on Monday. While the overall severe threat remains low at this time, some storms could become strong in North Texas on Sunday. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s behind the front with brisk north winds Monday afternoon. A few lingering showers can be expected behind the front on Monday, with storms still possible ahead of the front.