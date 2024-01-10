Exceptionally cold temperatures expected to arrive Sunday night. We are still watching the potential for snow or ice for our area. The current forecast shows a low to medium chance for snow and/or freezing rain roughly along and east of the I-35 corridor. Some minor impacts are possible if a wintry mix occurs, and these would be most likely across portions of Northeast and East Texas. Continue to monitor the forecast this week due to uncertainty!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now