It will be much colder on Friday behind a strong cold front. Strong winds and cold temperatures will result in wind chills in the teens to mid 20s Friday morning. A few spots along the Red River will see wind chills drop into the single digits. Breezy northwest winds will gradually decrease Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. A Wind Advisory is in effect from midnight to noon Friday for all of North and Central Texas.
