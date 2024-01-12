A mix of rain and freezing rain may begin as early as late Sunday afternoon, with a transition to a wintry mix by Sunday night. Ice accumulations of generally a few hundredths of an inch is expected for most areas, but at least 0.10” is possible in portions of eastern Central Texas. Untreated surface roads will be impacted, particularly across Central Texas. Stay home if possible, but if you must travel Sunday night or Monday be sure to check road conditions for your route in advance.