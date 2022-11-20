The week of Thanksgiving will include a couple additional opportunities for light rain with seasonably cool temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. A cold front will push through the area on Thursday bringing the potential for morning rain showers east of I-35 Thursday morning and breezy northwesterly winds towards the end of the work week.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now