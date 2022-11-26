Dry and seasonable weather can be expected to start the week as the system responsible for our recent rain moves out of the area. A nice warm-up is expected Monday into Tuesday ahead of the next cold front, which is slated to push through the region Tuesday night. The front will bring a dramatic drop in temperature, with Wednesday’s high temperatures around 25 degrees below Tuesday’s expected readings. There will be a narrow margin for strong to severe storms across our southeastern-most counties as the front taps into a moist and unstable airmass. Clearing skies and lower wind speeds will allow most areas to experience a freeze Wednesday night.