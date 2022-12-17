Light winds and clear conditions will allow Sunday morning to be chilly! Rain chances return Sunday night and Monday across most of the region. An isolated storm or two may occur, but severe weather is not expected. Rain chances should come to an end from west to east Monday evening ahead of an incoming cold front. Otherwise, it will remain chilly with lows in the 30s/40s and highs in the 40s/50s.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now