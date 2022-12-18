Rain chances return early Monday across most of the region. An isolated storm or two may occur, but severe weather is not expected. Rain chances should come to an end from west to east Monday evening ahead of a weak cold front.

Take advantage of the nice weekend to prepare for the significantly colder temperatures late next week through the holiday weekend. There are actions you can take NOW, including protecting your home, vehicle, and plants. You can also check in on neighbors and friends to make sure they’re prepared as well. Always bring your pets indoors! A hard freeze will likely impact parts of Central Texas Thursday night.

Dangerous wind chills in the teens to below zero are expected Thursday through Saturday in the wake of the strong Arctic cold front. Blustery winds around 20-30 mph with gusts around 40-45 mph coupled with sharply falling post-frontal ambient temperatures will make Thursday feel even more frigid. Highest gusts will occur in the morning and afternoon hours on Thursday. Breezy conditions will continue on Friday. Make sure to dress warmly, cover exposed skin, and to limit your time outdoors!

Check back for the latest updates!