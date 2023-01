Heading into Monday, we will see a bit of a warm-up into the mid to upper 70s, even some lower 80s in spots as skies clear out. Elevated fire danger will be possible in our western counties as a cold front moves in, shifting our winds out of the west and dropping humidity values.

A mid-week warming trend will continue on Tuesday until a cold front moves in on Wednesday. This will bring slight rain chances to the eastern counties in our area during the morning and afternoon hours.