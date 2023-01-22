Monday will be pleasant with afternoon highs rebounding into the mid-to-upper 50s. Clouds move back in by the later afternoon ahead of our next storm system moving in from the southwest.

Widespread rain returns to the area early Tuesday morning through the afternoon hours. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. Some storms could be on the stronger side with small hail being the primary threat. Rainfall accumulations will be anywhere from 0.75 – 1.5+ inches, higher amounts possible where heavier rainfall exists.

Rain will likely transition to a rain-snow mix Tuesday afternoon for areas north of I-20 and continue into Tuesday night. With surface temperatures generally remaining above freezing, the snow will be wet and slushy with no accumulation expected on surface roads. Snow is more likely to accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces across northwestern North Texas and along the Red River. Please continue to monitor the forecast for updates!