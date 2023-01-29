A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 12 PM Monday to 9 AM Wednesday for portions of Central Texas. Significant icing due to freezing rain will be possible, with total ice accumulations of 1/10 to 1/4 of an inch possible. This will be particularly for elevated surfaces and bridges. Hazardous travel will be likely, with icy bridges and some slippery roadways. Tuesday will have the most significant impacts to travel. If you do not have to travel on Tuesday, avoid driving on area roads if possible.