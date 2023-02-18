A warmer Sunday is in store despite continued off and on clouds, as gusty southwest winds 10 to 15 mph result in afternoon temperatures warming to between 65 and 75 degrees.

The last full work week of February 2023 will start off warm and breezy with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s and lower 80s. An upper level disturbance and front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning followed by slightly cooler weather the second part of the week. Severe weather is not expected at this time. More rain chances return next weekend, too.