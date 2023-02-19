The last full work week of February 2023 will start off warm and breezy with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s and lower 80s. A Pacific cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning followed by slightly cooler weather the second part of the week. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but there is a low chance of severe storms across northeast Texas. More rain chances return next weekend, too.