Sunday will start cool and cloudy with patchy fog/mist. The sun will return in the afternoon for those west of I-35. It will be much warmer with highs in the 70s area-wide. South winds will steadily increase over the course of the day. Expect wind speeds 15-25 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph in the afternoon.

There is a chance of thunderstorms late Sunday as a cold front moves through the region. A storm or two may become strong to severe, primarily north of I-20 and west of I-35. Damaging wind gusts would be the primary concern with any storm which becomes severe. Rain will exit to the east overnight into Monday. Conditions will be windy both ahead of and behind the front, with wind gusts occasionally exceeding 40 MPH.