There is a chance for thunderstorms tonight as a cold front moves through the region. A storm or two may become strong to severe in the northwest portion of the region before midnight, mainly west of I-35 and north of I-20. Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern with any severe storm. After midnight, a thin line of showers will exit to the east overnight into early Monday morning.

More chances for showers and storms will return mid to late week as yet another storm system sweeps across Texas and the Southern Plains. Some strong storms may occur across the eastern half of the region on Thursday, but it is still a bit too early to get a good assessment on the overall severe weather potential. Windy conditions are expected in the southwestern portion of the region on Thursday. Stay tuned as the forecast gets more refined on the coming days.