A cooler and drier Sunday with highs topping out in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the north gusting as high as 30 MPH.

Cooler weather will be in store for us as we enter next week. Rain chances will return on Tuesday, with our next shot at thunderstorms on Thursday evening. A strong cold front is likely to move in behind that system, giving us a potentially colder than average end to the week and weekend.