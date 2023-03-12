After a cool weekend, a warming trend will take us into next week. A small chance for showers will exist across the area on Tuesday, with more substantial rain and storm chances coming back into the forecast on Thursday. The overall severe threat on Thursday remains low, but will be worth monitoring over the next several days. A strong cold front is likely to move in behind this system, cooling us down by St. Patrick’s Day.
