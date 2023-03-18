Cold air will continue to spill south across the region, bringing unseasonably cold conditions overnight into Sunday morning. Lows will range from the upper 20s along the Red River to the middle 30s across Central Texas. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the region from 3 AM until 9 AM Sunday. Remember to protect the “4 Ps” (people, pets, plants and pipes).
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now