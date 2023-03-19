Rain chances will be increasing next week as a series of weather systems move overhead. A few showers will be possible Tuesday but severe weather is not expected. A cold front/dryline combination will approach on Thursday, increasing storm chances areawide. Some storms could be strong to severe. Expect more details regarding threats/timing in the next few days.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now